Photo 2656
Watching the Band
I am trying to be a bit artistic here by having a narrow depth of field.
This lady was sat on the front row of the seated area of the bandstand and spent a lt of time videoing the band (I think her son was a horn player)
Anyway, I decided to shoot at f2.8 on my Tamron / Sony A7 to get a blurry bandstand and an in focus lady
I think it works
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
5
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
2711
photos
111
followers
98
following
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
4th September 2022 3:18pm
Tags
black and white
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
bandstand
,
depth of field
,
nottingham arboretum
Stefania - S
I think the blurred bandstand in the background gives it a dreamy vibe Phil, I like it!
September 6th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Yes well done
September 6th, 2022
Dixie Goode
ace
I like it, and have often been the band mother and wife of the band director running the video.
September 6th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Good shot Phil, it tells the story
September 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
Nice candid and I like your DOF.
September 6th, 2022
