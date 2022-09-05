Watching the Band

I am trying to be a bit artistic here by having a narrow depth of field.



This lady was sat on the front row of the seated area of the bandstand and spent a lt of time videoing the band (I think her son was a horn player)



Anyway, I decided to shoot at f2.8 on my Tamron / Sony A7 to get a blurry bandstand and an in focus lady



I think it works