Watching the Band by phil_howcroft
Watching the Band

I am trying to be a bit artistic here by having a narrow depth of field.

This lady was sat on the front row of the seated area of the bandstand and spent a lt of time videoing the band (I think her son was a horn player)

Anyway, I decided to shoot at f2.8 on my Tamron / Sony A7 to get a blurry bandstand and an in focus lady

I think it works
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Phil Howcroft

Stefania - S
I think the blurred bandstand in the background gives it a dreamy vibe Phil, I like it!
September 6th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Yes well done
September 6th, 2022  
Dixie Goode ace
I like it, and have often been the band mother and wife of the band director running the video.
September 6th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Good shot Phil, it tells the story
September 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Nice candid and I like your DOF.
September 6th, 2022  
