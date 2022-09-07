Previous
Goodbye Ruby by phil_howcroft
Photo 2657

Goodbye Ruby

We said Goodbye to Ruby today, our little whippet.

We rescued her in March 2011, she was a lovely dog.

Her health deteriorated over the summer months. She had been finding it difficult to walk and had been a little confused at times.

I took her to the vet this afternoon. Her back has gone, making it painful for her to walk. The vet said she could give her pain relief, but this would only delay things.

The vet asked me what her favourite things were, "going for walks, running, jumping and playing with her toys" I said. Her quality of life had gone. I asked the vet what had caused the issue, she said that she was an old lady and old age had caught her up.

She was a big part of the family. She always wanted to be with us, days out to the seaside, walking in Derbyshire, going to the park, going with us to summer concerts in the park, the riverside festival , the carnival, she'd always be by our side. When I worked part time with the local vicar (post retirement), she once came to work with me and ended up chasing the vicar, Mary, up and down the aisle ! Ruby loved meeting our granddaughter Willow.

She'd accompany me on my photo walks into Nottingham, standing by my side as I photographed my "street strangers", "buildings" and "cityscapes". She was my photo assistant.

Jane and I are saddened by her loss, but will remember the friendship and love she brought to our house. She was everyone's best friend , really soft and gentle to people she met.

She was also a great model, always sitting patiently when I photographed her and sticking her ears up on request. I always tested my vintage lenses on her. This was shot in July 2012, with my first prime lens, a Canon 50mm f1.8. A great lens, which she actually broke when she knocked it off the sofa (I left it there, my fault !!!)

Thank you Ruby x






Phil Howcroft

Pat Knowles ace
Oh no Phil…..so very sorry to read this. I haven’t actually read it all I was so shocked to see. Such a lovely friend & part of your family for so long. I’m truly sorry but she had such a lovely life with your you all, that must give you comfort & so many wonderful memories. Ruby will be sadly missed in your neighbourhood too as you go on your stranger photography. Thoughts with you all. We on 365 will miss her too!
September 7th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Oh Phil, I am so sorry that you’ve had to say goodbye to beautiful Ruby. She was such a great companion to you both, and I loved seeing her pop up on 365. You certainly did the right thing for her, even though it would have been such a difficult decision. Bye bye beautiful girl xx
September 7th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thanks Pat, a sad day for sure, her health deteriorated quite quickly really, or maybe it just crept up on us . She should be sat beside me now as I browse 365 ! x

@tinley23 thanks Lesley, she was beautiful for sure, elegant and graceful. She does pop up on 365 at regular intervals . Our previous dog was a whippet too and her back legs went in a similar fashion to Ruby's x
September 7th, 2022  
Dan
So sorry to hear this Phil
September 7th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
September 7th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@danm504 thank you dan , sad indeed

September 7th, 2022  
Lesley ace
@phil_howcroft The same happened to our greyhound Buddy a couple of years ago. I think it must be a fairly common issue for sighthounds. I remember having to make that desperately sad decision too. Take care.
September 7th, 2022  
John Maguire ace
Ruby sounds like a great dog. I'm so sorry for your loss Phil.
September 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh Phil. I am heart broken for you. Ruby was such a delight to see in your images. She will be missed and I can never forget her sweet face.
September 7th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@johnmaguire thanks John , she was my best mate :)

@marlboromaam Thanks Mags, she was a lovely friend and yes she was very photogenic and beautiful
September 7th, 2022  
