Goodbye Ruby

We said Goodbye to Ruby today, our little whippet.



We rescued her in March 2011, she was a lovely dog.



Her health deteriorated over the summer months. She had been finding it difficult to walk and had been a little confused at times.



I took her to the vet this afternoon. Her back has gone, making it painful for her to walk. The vet said she could give her pain relief, but this would only delay things.



The vet asked me what her favourite things were, "going for walks, running, jumping and playing with her toys" I said. Her quality of life had gone. I asked the vet what had caused the issue, she said that she was an old lady and old age had caught her up.



She was a big part of the family. She always wanted to be with us, days out to the seaside, walking in Derbyshire, going to the park, going with us to summer concerts in the park, the riverside festival , the carnival, she'd always be by our side. When I worked part time with the local vicar (post retirement), she once came to work with me and ended up chasing the vicar, Mary, up and down the aisle ! Ruby loved meeting our granddaughter Willow.



She'd accompany me on my photo walks into Nottingham, standing by my side as I photographed my "street strangers", "buildings" and "cityscapes". She was my photo assistant.



Jane and I are saddened by her loss, but will remember the friendship and love she brought to our house. She was everyone's best friend , really soft and gentle to people she met.



She was also a great model, always sitting patiently when I photographed her and sticking her ears up on request. I always tested my vintage lenses on her. This was shot in July 2012, with my first prime lens, a Canon 50mm f1.8. A great lens, which she actually broke when she knocked it off the sofa (I left it there, my fault !!!)



Thank you Ruby x













