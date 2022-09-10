Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 334 : Kay and Keith

I was walking through Arnold town centre and saw an elderly couple sat on a bench together. I thought they would make a photo and stranger story.

I approached them and told them I was an Amateur Photographer and asked if it was OK to photograph them. I got a “Yes” and nod of approval.

Kay and Keith, were sat on the edge of the temporary market area. A new market area is being built and is due to open next week.

“Have you seen the new market area?” I ask

“Yes we have” replied Kay.

“Do you like it? I asked

“Yes, but I like this area here, this seems smaller and more intimate”

“Ahh right, the new market opens next week I said”

“Will you be visiting” I asked

“Not at first” but we will

“Are you related?”

“No, well unless you count man and wife”

“You are married then?”

“Yes we are”

I rattle a few photos off, I ask them to look to camera, with Kay giving Keith a nudge to look to me.

The background to the photo is a bit busy, but I could’t really ask them to move somewhere else as I noticed Keith had a walking stick.

That was it, photoshoot over, I thanked them for letting me photograph them both.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

