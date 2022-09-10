100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 334 : Kay and Keith

I was walking through Arnold town centre and saw an elderly couple sat on a bench together. I thought they would make a photo and stranger story.



I approached them and told them I was an Amateur Photographer and asked if it was OK to photograph them. I got a “Yes” and nod of approval.



Kay and Keith, were sat on the edge of the temporary market area. A new market area is being built and is due to open next week.



“Have you seen the new market area?” I ask



“Yes we have” replied Kay.



“Do you like it? I asked



“Yes, but I like this area here, this seems smaller and more intimate”



“Ahh right, the new market opens next week I said”



“Will you be visiting” I asked



“Not at first” but we will



“Are you related?”



“No, well unless you count man and wife”



“You are married then?”



“Yes we are”



I rattle a few photos off, I ask them to look to camera, with Kay giving Keith a nudge to look to me.



The background to the photo is a bit busy, but I could’t really ask them to move somewhere else as I noticed Keith had a walking stick.



That was it, photoshoot over, I thanked them for letting me photograph them both.

