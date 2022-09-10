Sign up
Photo 2660
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 334 : Kay and Keith
I was walking through Arnold town centre and saw an elderly couple sat on a bench together. I thought they would make a photo and stranger story.
I approached them and told them I was an Amateur Photographer and asked if it was OK to photograph them. I got a “Yes” and nod of approval.
Kay and Keith, were sat on the edge of the temporary market area. A new market area is being built and is due to open next week.
“Have you seen the new market area?” I ask
“Yes we have” replied Kay.
“Do you like it? I asked
“Yes, but I like this area here, this seems smaller and more intimate”
“Ahh right, the new market opens next week I said”
“Will you be visiting” I asked
“Not at first” but we will
“Are you related?”
“No, well unless you count man and wife”
“You are married then?”
“Yes we are”
I rattle a few photos off, I ask them to look to camera, with Kay giving Keith a nudge to look to me.
The background to the photo is a bit busy, but I could’t really ask them to move somewhere else as I noticed Keith had a walking stick.
That was it, photoshoot over, I thanked them for letting me photograph them both.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2715
photos
111
followers
99
following
728% complete
View this month »
