Guitar Player Sancho Panza Band (Jupiter 9 Vintage Lens) by phil_howcroft
Guitar Player Sancho Panza Band (Jupiter 9 Vintage Lens)

It was the Nottingham Green Festival today, the last big event on the Nottingham Summer Calendar.

The Arboretum Park becomes home to grass roots community based volunteers, not-for-profit and with no statutory funding. The ethical standards and sustainability / environmental / human / animal rights ethos of the FREE one day event are long established, having evolved from the pre-history of Nottingham Peace Festival from which it grew. So now you know !

Anyway, the bandstand hosts several live music acts all of whom gave their time and services for free.

This is one of the guitar players from the Sancho Panza Band, a 5 piece disco-driven indie rock band from Nottingham.

Shot with my Sony A7 and my Russian Jupiter 9 85mm vintage lens

It's difficult shooting moving people with a vintage lans as you are manual focussing, no fancy auto focus. I think it turned out OK
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
Mags ace
Rock on with your camera! Great shot.
September 12th, 2022  
