Guitar Player Sancho Panza Band (Jupiter 9 Vintage Lens)

It was the Nottingham Green Festival today, the last big event on the Nottingham Summer Calendar.



The Arboretum Park becomes home to grass roots community based volunteers, not-for-profit and with no statutory funding. The ethical standards and sustainability / environmental / human / animal rights ethos of the FREE one day event are long established, having evolved from the pre-history of Nottingham Peace Festival from which it grew. So now you know !



Anyway, the bandstand hosts several live music acts all of whom gave their time and services for free.



This is one of the guitar players from the Sancho Panza Band, a 5 piece disco-driven indie rock band from Nottingham.



Shot with my Sony A7 and my Russian Jupiter 9 85mm vintage lens



It's difficult shooting moving people with a vintage lans as you are manual focussing, no fancy auto focus. I think it turned out OK