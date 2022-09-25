Alfie

This is a photo of our new grandson, Alfie, sent to us by Matt , our son in law, via WhatsApp . I'm not sure how well it will display on 365,



We looked after Willow our Granddaughter while Claire was in hospital for the birth. We returned Willow home yesterday afternoon, to meet her brother. We got a lovely cuddle with Alfie. I didn't think it was appropriate to take photos while Willow met her brother for the first time and let Matt and Claire record the moment.



This is a shot from today, Alfie is less than 48 hours old in the photo and is sleeping between feeds



Far too cute :)





