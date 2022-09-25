Previous
Alfie by phil_howcroft
Alfie

This is a photo of our new grandson, Alfie, sent to us by Matt , our son in law, via WhatsApp . I'm not sure how well it will display on 365,

We looked after Willow our Granddaughter while Claire was in hospital for the birth. We returned Willow home yesterday afternoon, to meet her brother. We got a lovely cuddle with Alfie. I didn't think it was appropriate to take photos while Willow met her brother for the first time and let Matt and Claire record the moment.

This is a shot from today, Alfie is less than 48 hours old in the photo and is sleeping between feeds

25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
What's it all about, Alfie? Oh how sweet and precious, grandpa!
September 25th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags, a lovely song for a lovely little boy :)
September 25th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Alfie is a beautiful baby boy! Thank you for sharing with us the picture of your grandson.
September 25th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
What a handsome little chap! Thank you for sharing!
September 25th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , for your lovely words and support

@corinnec Merci Corinne, that is so kind of you to say :)
September 25th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Aww so sweet! The little ones make the older ones seem so grown up. Willow has a new buddy and you a grandson to multiply your love!
September 26th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Oh my gosh, what a cutie!
September 26th, 2022  
