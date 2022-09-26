Previous
I look so happy by phil_howcroft
Photo 2664

I look so happy

This is from Saturday when we met our Grandson, Alfie for the first time.

It's not a posed for photo , it is what we refer to in photography as the "The decisive moment ".

Our daughter Claire (Alfie's Mum) got her iPhone out and just clicked and captured a special moment, Jane was giving Alfie a kiss and I was beaming like a Cheshire Cat.


FYI : The decisive moment refers to capturing an event that is spontaneous, where the image represents the essence of the event itself. I think this image qualifies as that moment :)
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
You are truly beaming!!! LOL! Proud grandpa!
September 26th, 2022  
Jenny
A very beautiful moment in time
September 26th, 2022  
John M ace
Great capture of a wonderful moment!
September 26th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
It’s a beauty! You will treasure this for sure!
September 27th, 2022  
