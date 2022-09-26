I look so happy

This is from Saturday when we met our Grandson, Alfie for the first time.



It's not a posed for photo , it is what we refer to in photography as the "The decisive moment ".



Our daughter Claire (Alfie's Mum) got her iPhone out and just clicked and captured a special moment, Jane was giving Alfie a kiss and I was beaming like a Cheshire Cat.





FYI : The decisive moment refers to capturing an event that is spontaneous, where the image represents the essence of the event itself. I think this image qualifies as that moment :)

