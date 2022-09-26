Sign up
Photo 2664
I look so happy
This is from Saturday when we met our Grandson, Alfie for the first time.
It's not a posed for photo , it is what we refer to in photography as the "The decisive moment ".
Our daughter Claire (Alfie's Mum) got her iPhone out and just clicked and captured a special moment, Jane was giving Alfie a kiss and I was beaming like a Cheshire Cat.
FYI : The decisive moment refers to capturing an event that is spontaneous, where the image represents the essence of the event itself. I think this image qualifies as that moment :)
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2727
photos
113
followers
100
following
729% complete
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th September 2022 5:21pm
smile
baby
happy
grandson
the decisive moment
Mags
ace
You are truly beaming!!! LOL! Proud grandpa!
September 26th, 2022
Jenny
A very beautiful moment in time
September 26th, 2022
John M
ace
Great capture of a wonderful moment!
September 26th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
It’s a beauty! You will treasure this for sure!
September 27th, 2022
