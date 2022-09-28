I shoot Film : Hello again Reeta

I shoot film, CinestillBWxx in this case.



CineStill BwXX is a film first used in 1959 to shoot movies in Hollywood studios. Now available in black and white 35mm film.



The film makers state it delivers rich blacks and high contrast images, while also providing very high sharpness, a broad tonal range, and a fine grain structure. Judge for yourself if you think my image matches the manufacturers claims.



Movies shot using this film include Raging Bull and Schindler's List



Anyway, less of the geeky stuff, this is Reeta, from One BC Clothing in Sneinton, Nottingham. Reeta was one of my previous strangers and I bumped into her again when walking around Sneinton Lanes. She was a willing participant for another portrait shot as can be seen by her smile :)



The photo doesn't have the clarity or detail captured in my previous shot (a black and white portrait with a Sony A6000 and 50mm prime lens). It does however have some fine grain and that film / analogue look to it, maybe more mood and feeling. Photos aren't meant to be pixel peeked, they are meant to be viewed as a whole and enjoyed. Perhaps I am reading too much into it. Remember too that I am shooting with equipment that is the best part of fifty years old.



Camera : Pentax ME SLR (charity shop find)

Lens : Pentax 50mm SMC f1.7 (charity shop find)

Film : cinestillfilm cinestillbwxx