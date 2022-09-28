Previous
Next
I shoot Film : Hello again Reeta by phil_howcroft
Photo 2666

I shoot Film : Hello again Reeta

I shoot film, CinestillBWxx in this case.

CineStill BwXX is a film first used in 1959 to shoot movies in Hollywood studios. Now available in black and white 35mm film.

The film makers state it delivers rich blacks and high contrast images, while also providing very high sharpness, a broad tonal range, and a fine grain structure. Judge for yourself if you think my image matches the manufacturers claims.

Movies shot using this film include Raging Bull and Schindler's List

Anyway, less of the geeky stuff, this is Reeta, from One BC Clothing in Sneinton, Nottingham. Reeta was one of my previous strangers and I bumped into her again when walking around Sneinton Lanes. She was a willing participant for another portrait shot as can be seen by her smile :)

The photo doesn't have the clarity or detail captured in my previous shot (a black and white portrait with a Sony A6000 and 50mm prime lens). It does however have some fine grain and that film / analogue look to it, maybe more mood and feeling. Photos aren't meant to be pixel peeked, they are meant to be viewed as a whole and enjoyed. Perhaps I am reading too much into it. Remember too that I am shooting with equipment that is the best part of fifty years old.

Camera : Pentax ME SLR (charity shop find)
Lens : Pentax 50mm SMC f1.7 (charity shop find)
Film : cinestillfilm cinestillbwxx
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Another outstanding portrait and you know I love black and white.
September 28th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
This is a stunning B&W portrait, the softness is very nice and the bokeh perfect.
September 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and soft in the monotones! fav
September 28th, 2022  
Helen Jane ace
I like the textural feel to this and think there is a different quality about it. Reeta looks relaxed and content to be your model. I hope she gets to see this lovely portrait of her.
September 28th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@helenhall thanks Helen, I've posted this to Instagram and tagged Reeta on the image

@beryl thank beryl, that's really kind of you , I've got several quality images to post for the film

@corinnec Corinne, merci. Your words of support are great to read.

@marlboromaam thanks for your "outstanding" comment Mags :)
September 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise