Photo 2667
I shoot Film : Wash Your Hands !!!
Another image from my 35mm, CinestillBWxx black and white film.
This is the Broadmarsh Shopping Centre, currently being demolished.
Street Photography on 35mm film:
Camera : Pentax ME SLR (charity shop find)
Lens : Pentax 50mm SMC f1.7 (charity shop find)
Film : cinestillfilm cinestillbwxx
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Casablanca
Nice bit of storytelling, catches your interest so nicely.
September 29th, 2022
Mags
Loving film! Keep it up.
September 29th, 2022
Corinne C
An interesting piece of commercial history and a nice capture!
September 30th, 2022
