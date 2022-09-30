100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 338 : Mihnea

I went on a walk along the Nottingham Beeston canal on Wednesday afternoon and came back with a Nikon Series E 50mm f1.8 lens !



How did I manage to come back with a vintage lns from a walk along the canal? Well the canal goes past Nottingham Railway station and if you bob up to street level by the side of the station there is a beautiful cafe / bar / vintage / antique shop, Hopkinson’s. One of the stallholders in the centre is Mihnea. He specialises in military antiques, but also has a cabinet of cameras. As I was browsing his cabinet Mihnea came over to chat to me. We discussed the cameras in his cabinet and I told him I had most of the lenses in my collection. I also told him I collect the lenses rather than the cameras because I adapt them to my Sony cameras. Mihnea told me he sells a lot of cameras to students, studying media or photography. He said some bring them back after they have used them saying they are faulty ! As we were talking I think Mihnea realised I knew what I was talking about and asked me if I wanted a rummage through his bag of camera accessories (lenses, bodies, cases etc.). I said yes and he took his bags to a spare table in the cafe area.



As I looked through the contents, I was telling him the history of some of the lenses, even telling him which factory in Russia a lens cap came from (rather sad that I know that level of information).

Anyway, Mihnea, told me he had a Nikon lens that I might be interested in, the body associated with the lens was broken, so he would sell the lens on it’s own. The lens was tiny, almost pancake in design, but it was in good condition for a 1970’s lens. We agreed a price and I was the owner of a little forty something years old prime lens.



I then told Mihnea about my strangers project and asled if I could take his photo. He agreed and I asked him to stand in the doorway. Mihnea is Rumanian and said he wasn’t used to having his photo took. He had a bit of banter with some of the regular customers in the cafe as I took some shots. We exchanged Instagram handles and I thanked him for the photo, I also told home (via a text message after the meet, to get in touch with me if he ever wanted any advice on a lens.



As for the lens, it gets great reviews and I will include a selfie photo from it on my photostream in the coming days

