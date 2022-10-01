Previous
Inverted Reflections by phil_howcroft
Inverted Reflections

This is an reflection on the Nottingham to Beeston canal.

I've rotated it through 180 degrees as I think it creates a beautiful photo
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

phil_howcroft
Mags
Well done! It's like a dream.
October 1st, 2022  
Alison Hewitt Bailey
The first thing that struck me was how much using a reflection in this way has added to the building's sense of history. Is it an old mill or other sort of factory?
October 1st, 2022  
Gavin.J
Brilliant shot mate 👍📷
October 1st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@dulciknit thanks Alison, I'm not too sure what it is , I will do a google , I think it is part of a wharf complex

@marlboromaam thanks Mags, a nice dream :)
October 1st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@gavj cheers Gavin :)
October 1st, 2022  
Allison Williams
That is wild! You would never know it was a reflection.
October 1st, 2022  
