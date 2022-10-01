Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2669
Inverted Reflections
This is an reflection on the Nottingham to Beeston canal.
I've rotated it through 180 degrees as I think it creates a beautiful photo
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2732
photos
113
followers
100
following
731% complete
View this month »
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
28th September 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
canal
,
inverted
,
nottingham
,
beeston
Mags
ace
Well done! It's like a dream.
October 1st, 2022
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
The first thing that struck me was how much using a reflection in this way has added to the building's sense of history. Is it an old mill or other sort of factory?
October 1st, 2022
Gavin.J
Brilliant shot mate 👍📷
October 1st, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@dulciknit
thanks Alison, I'm not too sure what it is , I will do a google , I think it is part of a wharf complex
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags, a nice dream :)
October 1st, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@gavj
cheers Gavin :)
October 1st, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
That is wild! You would never know it was a reflection.
October 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@marlboromaam thanks Mags, a nice dream :)