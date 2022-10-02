Previous
Next
Let me introduce Elsie to you by phil_howcroft
Photo 2670

Let me introduce Elsie to you

Many followers and fiends on 365 will know we said goodbye to our Whippet Ruby last month.

I am pleased to introduce our new Whippet to you. Meet Elsie, our 11 week old whippet puppy.

She came to her "forever" home today and has settled into life at our house so easily. She's asleep by my side now as I introduce her to my friends on 365.

Beautiful, very photogenic.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
731% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Well hello, Elsie! You have beautiful eyes. LOL! Let's see how you do with a puppy on the leash while you try to shoot, Phil. =)
October 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise