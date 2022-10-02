Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2670
Let me introduce Elsie to you
Many followers and fiends on 365 will know we said goodbye to our Whippet Ruby last month.
I am pleased to introduce our new Whippet to you. Meet Elsie, our 11 week old whippet puppy.
She came to her "forever" home today and has settled into life at our house so easily. She's asleep by my side now as I introduce her to my friends on 365.
Beautiful, very photogenic.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2733
photos
113
followers
100
following
731% complete
View this month »
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
2nd October 2022 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
pup
,
puppy
,
whippet
Mags
ace
Well hello, Elsie! You have beautiful eyes. LOL! Let's see how you do with a puppy on the leash while you try to shoot, Phil. =)
October 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close