Let me introduce Elsie to you

Many followers and fiends on 365 will know we said goodbye to our Whippet Ruby last month.



I am pleased to introduce our new Whippet to you. Meet Elsie, our 11 week old whippet puppy.



She came to her "forever" home today and has settled into life at our house so easily. She's asleep by my side now as I introduce her to my friends on 365.



Beautiful, very photogenic.

