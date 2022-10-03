I shoot Film : Police Horse on Football Duty

I shoot film, CinestillBWxx in this case.



CineStill BwXX is a film first used in 1959 to shoot movies in Hollywood studios. Now available in black and white 35mm film.



The film makers state it delivers rich blacks and high contrast images, while also providing very high sharpness, a broad tonal range, and a fine grain structure. Judge for yourself if you think my image matches the manufacturers claims.



This is a Geater Manchester Police Horse on duty at the UniBol stadium Bolton, the home of Bolton Wanderers.



I asked permission to take the photo, "but don't come too close as it's a bit tempremental" . Well I did go close as I decided if it's on football duty then it is going to be well trained and a 60 something year old bloke with a film camera isn't going to pose much threat.





Camera : Pentax ME SLR (charity shop find)

Lens : Pentax 50mm SMC f1.7 (charity shop find)

Film : cinestillfilm cinestillbwxx