I shoot Film : Selfie

I shoot film, CinestillBWxx in this case.



CineStill BwXX is a film first used in 1959 to shoot movies in Hollywood studios. Now available in black and white 35mm film.



The film makers state it delivers rich blacks and high contrast images, while also providing very high sharpness, a broad tonal range, and a fine grain structure. Judge for yourself if you think my image matches the manufacturers claims.



This is a selfie, photo took by my wife, camera set up by me. I think the camera, lens, film and my wife all did a great job