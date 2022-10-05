Sign up
Photo 2673
Wall sitters
Shot on last weeks walk alongside the Nottingham Beeston Canal.
Two people sat on the wall at the side of the canal
A bit of street photography
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2736
photos
113
followers
100
following
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
canal
candid
nottingham
Casablanca
ace
Something very appealing about that sloped angle
October 5th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
I agree with Casablanca, the sloped wall is leading to the two persons. A great shot!
October 6th, 2022
Lesley
ace
I seriously thought you’d visited the Jewellery Quarter in Brum for a minute. Lovely capture.
October 6th, 2022
