Wall sitters by phil_howcroft
Photo 2673

Wall sitters

Shot on last weeks walk alongside the Nottingham Beeston Canal.

Two people sat on the wall at the side of the canal

A bit of street photography
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Casablanca ace
Something very appealing about that sloped angle
October 5th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
I agree with Casablanca, the sloped wall is leading to the two persons. A great shot!
October 6th, 2022  
Lesley ace
I seriously thought you’d visited the Jewellery Quarter in Brum for a minute. Lovely capture.
October 6th, 2022  
