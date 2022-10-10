Cart Witnessing

There are three Jehovian Witnesses practicing , "cart witnessing" outside the tram stop by the entrance to Nottingham Goose Fair.



I don't know if it is a regular "Witness" spot or they were there for the fair .



I asked if I could take their photo , the man on the left said it was unusual to be asked , people normally just took their photo.



The denomination requires adherence to a strict moral code, which forbids premarital sex, homosexuality, gender transitioning, adultery, smoking, drunkenness and drug abuse, and blood transfusions. So now you know !

