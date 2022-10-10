Previous
Cart Witnessing by phil_howcroft
Photo 2677

Cart Witnessing

There are three Jehovian Witnesses practicing , "cart witnessing" outside the tram stop by the entrance to Nottingham Goose Fair.

I don't know if it is a regular "Witness" spot or they were there for the fair .

I asked if I could take their photo , the man on the left said it was unusual to be asked , people normally just took their photo.

The denomination requires adherence to a strict moral code, which forbids premarital sex, homosexuality, gender transitioning, adultery, smoking, drunkenness and drug abuse, and blood transfusions. So now you know !
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

Allison Williams ace
They are definitely swimming against the tide!
October 11th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 I think that is putting it politely Allison ,
October 11th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
I’ve never seen them at venue’s before. We sometimes still get get them going house to house. I can always remember when I was a student nurse, doing my theatres allocation at the LRI & there was a guy rushed back to theatre as an emergency, haemorrhaging profusely from a tonsillectomy earlier in the day. Long story short, he needed a blood transfusion & he got one. I believe the blood transfusion thing can be over ridden in dire cases.Regardless, it certainly was , but then the world was a different place than today I suppose!
October 12th, 2022  
