Bark by phil_howcroft
Photo 2681

Bark

Bark - Woof Woof , a macro shot from garden, a silver birch , rotated 90 degrees to give a more sure look

Sony RX100 M
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Carole Sandford ace
Woof woof - the same words went through my head 😂
Great textures here.
October 15th, 2022  
