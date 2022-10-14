Sign up
Photo 2681
Bark
Bark - Woof Woof , a macro shot from garden, a silver birch , rotated 90 degrees to give a more sure look
Sony RX100 M
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Views
8
Comments
1
tree
bark
macro
Carole Sandford
ace
Woof woof - the same words went through my head 😂
Great textures here.
October 15th, 2022
Great textures here.