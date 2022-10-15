I shoot film : Cloughie

This is the Brian Clough Statue, situated in Nottingham city centre . It has become Nottingham's speakers corner .



Brian Clough is perhaps one of England's greatest ever football managers. He led Nottingham Forest to great heights , champions of the league and two times winners of the European Cup.





Shot on CineStill BwXX using a Pentax ME camera and 50mm f1.7 prime lens. Cinestill is a film first used in 1959 to shoot movies in Hollywood studios. Now available in black and white 35mm film



Cloughie was an outspoken manager , he had some great quotes ..."I wouldn't say I was the best manager in the business. But I was in the top one."

