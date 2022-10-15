Previous
I shoot film : Cloughie by phil_howcroft
Photo 2682

I shoot film : Cloughie

This is the Brian Clough Statue, situated in Nottingham city centre . It has become Nottingham's speakers corner .

Brian Clough is perhaps one of England's greatest ever football managers. He led Nottingham Forest to great heights , champions of the league and two times winners of the European Cup.


Shot on CineStill BwXX using a Pentax ME camera and 50mm f1.7 prime lens. Cinestill is a film first used in 1959 to shoot movies in Hollywood studios. Now available in black and white 35mm film

Cloughie was an outspoken manager , he had some great quotes ..."I wouldn't say I was the best manager in the business. But I was in the top one."
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
Best b&w shot of a statue I've seen in a while! Well done.
October 17th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags, we don't get many B&W statues on 365 :) :)
October 17th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
I agree, this is a striking picture and the B&W highlights the statue's expression. I also like very much when you experiment with vintage equipment and share the result with us.
October 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft That's a sad fact. We seem to have so many color snobs these days. LOL!
October 17th, 2022  
