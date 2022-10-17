Previous
Elsie visits the Duck Park by phil_howcroft
Photo 2683

Elsie visits the Duck Park

Elsie our whippet puppy hasn't completed her course of vaccines, so isn't allowed to walk anywhere outside (other than our garden patio). She can be carried to places, which is what we are doing on a daily basis.

We took her to the "Duck Park" this afternoon, so she can get used to the smells sounds and sights of a popular public space, a space that she will frequent often once she is allowed to walk in public spaces.

So here she is by the lake with me, she's wearing one of Ruby's jumpers, it is a bit too big for her at the moment, but we think she might be a little larger than Ruby once fully grown.

She's a beautiful little whippet dog (well to our eyes she is )
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Photo Details

Keren
Lovely photo, hope you don't get to wet at the moment...
October 17th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely cutie.
October 17th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
..and she doesn't struggle to get down! Good dog!
October 17th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@maggiemae thanks Maggie, good when she want to be :)

@boxplayer thanks Box' , Elsie is cute too :) :)

@kerenmcsweeney keren , it was a dry afternoon :)
October 17th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
@phil_howcroft you know I nearly made that joke ha ha!
October 17th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@boxplayer ha ha :)
October 17th, 2022  
