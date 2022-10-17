Elsie visits the Duck Park

Elsie our whippet puppy hasn't completed her course of vaccines, so isn't allowed to walk anywhere outside (other than our garden patio). She can be carried to places, which is what we are doing on a daily basis.



We took her to the "Duck Park" this afternoon, so she can get used to the smells sounds and sights of a popular public space, a space that she will frequent often once she is allowed to walk in public spaces.



So here she is by the lake with me, she's wearing one of Ruby's jumpers, it is a bit too big for her at the moment, but we think she might be a little larger than Ruby once fully grown.



She's a beautiful little whippet dog (well to our eyes she is )