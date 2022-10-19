Sign up
Photo 2684
I shoot Film : Hockley
More images from my experiment to shoot 35mm film on CineStill BwXX using a Pentax ME camera and 50mm f1.7 prime lens.
This is. Hockley in Nottingham, a diverse and cool area of the city, with independent shops, cafe's , bars and clubs. Always good for street's and strangers.
Cinestill is a film first used in 1959 to shoot movies in Hollywood studios. Now available in black and white 35mm film
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
1
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2747
photos
113
followers
100
following
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2
1
1
365
EZ Controller
19th October 2022 11:01pm
Tags
black and white
,
35mm
,
film
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
analogue
,
cinestill
,
cinestill bwxx
Corinne C
ace
Nice street photography. Are you developing the film your self? Something that impressed me.
October 19th, 2022
