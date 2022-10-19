Previous
I shoot Film : Hockley by phil_howcroft
I shoot Film : Hockley

More images from my experiment to shoot 35mm film on CineStill BwXX using a Pentax ME camera and 50mm f1.7 prime lens.

This is. Hockley in Nottingham, a diverse and cool area of the city, with independent shops, cafe's , bars and clubs. Always good for street's and strangers.

Cinestill is a film first used in 1959 to shoot movies in Hollywood studios. Now available in black and white 35mm film
Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
Nice street photography. Are you developing the film your self? Something that impressed me.
October 19th, 2022  
