I shoot Film : Hockley

More images from my experiment to shoot 35mm film on CineStill BwXX using a Pentax ME camera and 50mm f1.7 prime lens.



This is. Hockley in Nottingham, a diverse and cool area of the city, with independent shops, cafe's , bars and clubs. Always good for street's and strangers.



Cinestill is a film first used in 1959 to shoot movies in Hollywood studios. Now available in black and white 35mm film