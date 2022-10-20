Previous
Sister and Brother (Willow and Alfie) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2685

Sister and Brother (Willow and Alfie)

Our Granddaughter and Grandson , Willow and Alfie.

A photoshoot on our sofa, I think I caught a nice moment.

Oh and if you are wondering why Willow has her boots on the sofa, we are having a new bathroom fitted and the dust gets everywhere, so "keep your shoes on" is the advice for everyone visiting

20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
735% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Aww that’s a precious moment you’ve captured 😊
October 20th, 2022  
Dianne
You got that moment perfectly!
October 20th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford @dide thanks Carole and Diane, I only had a minute as Willow soon jumped off the sofa to play with Nana
October 20th, 2022  
Julie ace
Really nice capture.
October 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh! What a precious capture!
October 20th, 2022  
