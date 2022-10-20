Sign up
Photo 2685
Sister and Brother (Willow and Alfie)
Our Granddaughter and Grandson , Willow and Alfie.
A photoshoot on our sofa, I think I caught a nice moment.
Oh and if you are wondering why Willow has her boots on the sofa, we are having a new bathroom fitted and the dust gets everywhere, so "keep your shoes on" is the advice for everyone visiting
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
baby
,
brother
,
sister
,
toddler
,
siblings
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww that’s a precious moment you’ve captured 😊
October 20th, 2022
Dianne
You got that moment perfectly!
October 20th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
@dide
thanks Carole and Diane, I only had a minute as Willow soon jumped off the sofa to play with Nana
October 20th, 2022
Julie
ace
Really nice capture.
October 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh! What a precious capture!
October 20th, 2022
