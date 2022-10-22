I shoot Film : Meet Isabelle again

I still have several photos to share from my little project of shooting 35mm filmThis is Isabelle, who was stranger 312 back in April this year. I always give her a nod and say hello when I walk past her tattoo and piercing studio.Shot on CineStill BwXX using a Pentax ME camera and 50mm f1.7 prime lens. . This is shot wide open at f1.7 giving a really narrow DOF.Isabelle really likes the photo, it was shot in the doorway of the tattoo studio.The link below shows my meeting with her back in April