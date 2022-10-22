Previous
I shoot Film : Meet Isabelle again by phil_howcroft
I shoot Film : Meet Isabelle again

I still have several photos to share from my little project of shooting 35mm film

This is Isabelle, who was stranger 312 back in April this year. I always give her a nod and say hello when I walk past her tattoo and piercing studio.

Shot on CineStill BwXX using a Pentax ME camera and 50mm f1.7 prime lens. . This is shot wide open at f1.7 giving a really narrow DOF.

Isabelle really likes the photo, it was shot in the doorway of the tattoo studio.

The link below shows my meeting with her back in April


https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2022-04-25
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It's a beautiful photo naturally framed by the door. The B&W is highlighting her sweet face.
October 22nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thank you Corinne, that's a lovely comment
October 22nd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Crikey look at all that hardware! It must be difficult to smile! Or sneeze! Good subject though!
October 22nd, 2022  
