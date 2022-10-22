Sign up
Photo 2686
I shoot Film : Meet Isabelle again
I still have several photos to share from my little project of shooting 35mm film
This is Isabelle, who was stranger 312 back in April this year. I always give her a nod and say hello when I walk past her tattoo and piercing studio.
Shot on CineStill BwXX using a Pentax ME camera and 50mm f1.7 prime lens. . This is shot wide open at f1.7 giving a really narrow DOF.
Isabelle really likes the photo, it was shot in the doorway of the tattoo studio.
The link below shows my meeting with her back in April
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2022-04-25
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
black and white
,
35mm
,
film
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
analogue
,
cinestill
,
cinestill bwxx
Corinne C
ace
It's a beautiful photo naturally framed by the door. The B&W is highlighting her sweet face.
October 22nd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
thank you Corinne, that's a lovely comment
October 22nd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Crikey look at all that hardware! It must be difficult to smile! Or sneeze! Good subject though!
October 22nd, 2022
