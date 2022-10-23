Previous
I shoot Film : Emergency Exit by phil_howcroft
I shoot Film : Emergency Exit

More images from my reel of CineStill BwXX 35mm film, shot with a vintaage Pentax ME camera and 50mm f1.7 prime lens. .

This is a bit of urban street photography, seen near Sneinton market, in Nottingham city centre.

23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
Wonderful B&W. Don't you like these deserted areas of the city, a bit mysterious, a bit strange...
October 24th, 2022  
Mags ace
I like it!
October 24th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec Corinne , I think @corinnec the building was being renovated, student accomadation seems the most popular at the moment

@marlboromaam thanks mags
October 24th, 2022  
