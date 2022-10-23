Sign up
Photo 2687
I shoot Film : Emergency Exit
More images from my reel of CineStill BwXX 35mm film, shot with a vintaage Pentax ME camera and 50mm f1.7 prime lens. .
This is a bit of urban street photography, seen near Sneinton market, in Nottingham city centre.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
3
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
black and white
,
35mm
,
film
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
analogue
,
cinestill
,
cinestill bwxx
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful B&W. Don't you like these deserted areas of the city, a bit mysterious, a bit strange...
October 24th, 2022
Mags
ace
I like it!
October 24th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
Corinne , I think
@corinnec
the building was being renovated, student accomadation seems the most popular at the moment
@marlboromaam
thanks mags
October 24th, 2022
365 Project
close
@marlboromaam thanks mags