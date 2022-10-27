Pumpkin Soup and Pumpkin

I made a Halloween Pumpkin this afternoon. We bought the pumpkin from a small independent garden centre, they grew the pumpkins on their land (well that's what the labels said in the greenhouse).



As, I carved the flesh out, Jane started making the soup, Elsie, our puppy whippet, moved around our feet trying to help too. Howcroft teamwork.



The photo shows the finished soup (other vegetables were used in the said soup) and the finished pumpkin lantern. My pumpkin lanterns always smile and the soup is our Friday lunch



BTW : I'd like to point out that I often cook in our house, especially at weekends, I have some "stellar dishes" in my repertoire.



Sony Xperia mobile phone shot

