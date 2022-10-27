Previous
Next
Pumpkin Soup and Pumpkin by phil_howcroft
Photo 2690

Pumpkin Soup and Pumpkin

I made a Halloween Pumpkin this afternoon. We bought the pumpkin from a small independent garden centre, they grew the pumpkins on their land (well that's what the labels said in the greenhouse).

As, I carved the flesh out, Jane started making the soup, Elsie, our puppy whippet, moved around our feet trying to help too. Howcroft teamwork.

The photo shows the finished soup (other vegetables were used in the said soup) and the finished pumpkin lantern. My pumpkin lanterns always smile and the soup is our Friday lunch

BTW : I'd like to point out that I often cook in our house, especially at weekends, I have some "stellar dishes" in my repertoire.

Sony Xperia mobile phone shot
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It's almost like a "Before" and "After" shot and the pumpkin is happy to have had a "liposuction".
Pumpkin soup is delicious especially with a bit of sour cream.
I hope we'll see some pics of your culinary creation soon :-)
October 27th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
It looks almost as though the pumpkin is about to go cannibalistic and drink the soup!
October 27th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
The lighting is really effective, making your pumpkin “pop”
October 27th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 Allison , the lighting is from the lights underneath the kitchen cupboards :)

@ljmanning good shout Laura

@corinnec LOL yes before / after is a good shout Corinne :)
October 27th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great use of the pumpkin- no waste! and such a lovely smiley pumpkin, Nothing tastier than a homemade soup - enjoy your lunch!
October 27th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Love this. Happy face on the pumpkin and happy tummies after the soup tomorrow I’m sure.
October 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise