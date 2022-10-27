Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2690
Pumpkin Soup and Pumpkin
I made a Halloween Pumpkin this afternoon. We bought the pumpkin from a small independent garden centre, they grew the pumpkins on their land (well that's what the labels said in the greenhouse).
As, I carved the flesh out, Jane started making the soup, Elsie, our puppy whippet, moved around our feet trying to help too. Howcroft teamwork.
The photo shows the finished soup (other vegetables were used in the said soup) and the finished pumpkin lantern. My pumpkin lanterns always smile and the soup is our Friday lunch
BTW : I'd like to point out that I often cook in our house, especially at weekends, I have some "stellar dishes" in my repertoire.
Sony Xperia mobile phone shot
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2753
photos
113
followers
101
following
736% complete
View this month »
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
J8210
Taken
27th October 2022 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
soup
,
halloween
,
pumpkin
,
pumpkin soup
Corinne C
ace
It's almost like a "Before" and "After" shot and the pumpkin is happy to have had a "liposuction".
Pumpkin soup is delicious especially with a bit of sour cream.
I hope we'll see some pics of your culinary creation soon :-)
October 27th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks almost as though the pumpkin is about to go cannibalistic and drink the soup!
October 27th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
The lighting is really effective, making your pumpkin “pop”
October 27th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@allie912
Allison , the lighting is from the lights underneath the kitchen cupboards :)
@ljmanning
good shout Laura
@corinnec
LOL yes before / after is a good shout Corinne :)
October 27th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great use of the pumpkin- no waste! and such a lovely smiley pumpkin, Nothing tastier than a homemade soup - enjoy your lunch!
October 27th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Love this. Happy face on the pumpkin and happy tummies after the soup tomorrow I’m sure.
October 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Pumpkin soup is delicious especially with a bit of sour cream.
I hope we'll see some pics of your culinary creation soon :-)
@ljmanning good shout Laura
@corinnec LOL yes before / after is a good shout Corinne :)