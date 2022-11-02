Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 339 : Fiona
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 339 : Fiona

I went to the “Duck Park” on Tuesday, to see if I could get some more autumn colours, but the light wasn’t great and rain was threatened. I decided to walk to the back exit to the park which takes you to a little retail park in Daybrook. We are having a theme competition at camera club, “Food” is the theme.

I knew that there is a fast food stall between Go Explore, Starbuck’s and Pets at Home, so I decided to ask the stall holder, chef, if I could take a picture for my competition.

Meet Fiona, who was pleased to have a chat and pose for me with her grilled sausages. I asked Fiona how long the stall had been in Daybrook and she told me it opened before we went into lockdown. I moved Fiona around a bit to ensure I had some nice light on her face.

I asked Fiona if she had any other permanent stalls, Fiona told me that they have a fairground heritage / background, so she goes all over catering. The owners of the stall are Thompson Fairground, they are part of the Showmans Guild and all rides are fully insured. Note too that Fiona has a 5* food rating, which is really good to see on a mobile catering unit.

I showed Fiona the photos on the back of my camera and told her I would email them to her, “It may be in black and white as I do like black and white”. Fiona told me she looked forward to seeing the photos and wished me “good luck” in the competition.

Thank you Fiona for letting me photograph you, I hope you like the photos when you receive them.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Pat Knowles ace
A very full menu Phil….plenty of choice there! Good for Fiona, I bet you brightened her day with a bit of light relief from frying sausages! These mobile catering units do such a good job….there are quite a few on the A6 near Garstang in a couple of lay-bys! Lovely photo & interesting story.
November 3rd, 2022  
