100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 340 : Cheryl

It was the Christmas lights switch on in Arnold last night in our new market place. To mark the occasion there was a craft market in Arnold Methodist Church, which is next to the new market place.



The craft market was also on today (Saturday), so I went down this morning to have a look around.



As I made my way around the stalls I noticed Cheryl in her red dress and fabulous tattoos. So I approached the stall and asked Cheryl what she was selling. Cheryl makes epoxy resin gifts and trinkets. Cheryl was with a young lady and I asked if it was her daughter. Cheryl said it was her niece. I asked Cheryl how long she’s be running craft stalls at markets and did she have an online shop. Cheryl told me it was her first ever event, her debut selling gifts to the public. I asked had she had many customers and Cheryl had a big smile on her face saying the sales were going well and told me how much she’d sold last night at the “lights switch on”. She was really pleased. I asked her how she got into epoxy resin crafting and she told me she has a disabled child and used the craft to relax as “Cheryl time” when her child was asleep.



I then asked Cheryl if I could photograph her for my strangers project. Cheryl said yes and I said the only problem was the room was quite dark and could we move just outside the church door to take some photos in natural light. Cheryl and her niece accompanied me outside and I placed her against the wall of the church and shot a few shots. It was a grey and dull morning, with drizzle in the air. I think the photos came out OK and showed them to Cheryl and her niece. We bumped fists and I thanked her for the photos, but not before doing a couple of other shots in the church doorway.



Thank you Cheryl for letting me photograph you, I hope you like the photos. Good luck with your venture into craft stalls