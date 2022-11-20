Elsie Running Free

We took Elsie to the Duck Park on Sunday afternoon, new smells and sounds. She's only been able to go out for under two weeks as we had to wait for her vaccines to finish and take effect. Even now she is limited to how long she can walk (time wise) as her bones are still developing ... Complicated isn't it



Jane said let's see if the basketball, 5-a-side court is empty. It was and it's an enclosed space which meant we could run her off lead, running from net, to net between Jane and myself.



Here she is in mid flight, it was a cold afternoon , so she wore one of Ruby's jumpers and Ruby's dog trust harness.



Look how she uses her tail for balance :)



