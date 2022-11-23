Previous
Elsie Portrait by phil_howcroft
Photo 2705

Elsie Portrait

Elsie our little whippet puppy, 4 months old now.

Here she is sat on a foot stool, by our front window, daylight streaming through the window from the right of the frame.

Shot with my Sony A6000 and Sony 50 mm f1.8

This is f2.2

Cracking shot don't you think?

Beautiful
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
It is a cracking shot Phil! Elsie is very photogenic, she hasn’t Rubys bent over ear, both beautifully perky! She’s a beautiful shade of grey.
November 23rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty and a super portrait of her -- just look at those grey/blue eyes
November 23rd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thanks pat, glad you like this , I think the official word for the grey tones in the world of whippets is "blue" , good shout re' Ruby's trademark ears :)
November 23rd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thanks beryl , I always focus on the nearest eye for my portraits (dogs or humans) , I love using natural light too
November 23rd, 2022  
