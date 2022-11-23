Sign up
Photo 2705
Elsie Portrait
Elsie our little whippet puppy, 4 months old now.
Here she is sat on a foot stool, by our front window, daylight streaming through the window from the right of the frame.
Shot with my Sony A6000 and Sony 50 mm f1.8
This is f2.2
Cracking shot don't you think?
Beautiful
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
4
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2768
photos
115
followers
103
following
741% complete
View this month »
Pat Knowles
ace
It is a cracking shot Phil! Elsie is very photogenic, she hasn’t Rubys bent over ear, both beautifully perky! She’s a beautiful shade of grey.
November 23rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty and a super portrait of her -- just look at those grey/blue eyes
November 23rd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@happypat
thanks pat, glad you like this , I think the official word for the grey tones in the world of whippets is "blue" , good shout re' Ruby's trademark ears :)
November 23rd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
thanks beryl , I always focus on the nearest eye for my portraits (dogs or humans) , I love using natural light too
November 23rd, 2022
