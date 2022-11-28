Previous
A portrait of Elle by phil_howcroft
A portrait of Elle

I still have lots of images from the photoshoot I did at the start of the month of Elle at my friend Verity's studio. I will keep posting the occasional one onto my photostream

This is a head and shoulder portrait, I do like headshots portraits, I think it is probably the genre I am best at

28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
Gorgeous woman and shot! Should be on the cover of Cosmo!
November 29th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Nicely posed.
November 29th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@boxplayer all the work of Elle, she just struck up poses and I clicked :)

@marlboromaam that's very kind of you Mags :)
November 29th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It does help with a beautiful model but getting the whole picture is the challenge - nicely met here!
November 29th, 2022  
John M ace
Excellent portrait! The pose is great and the lighting is on point.
November 29th, 2022  
