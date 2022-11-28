Sign up
Photo 2709
A portrait of Elle
I still have lots of images from the photoshoot I did at the start of the month of Elle at my friend Verity's studio. I will keep posting the occasional one onto my photostream
This is a head and shoulder portrait, I do like headshots portraits, I think it is probably the genre I am best at
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2773
photos
115
followers
103
following
742% complete
View this month »
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
Tags
portrait
,
studio
,
box
,
model
,
soft
,
catchlights
Mags
ace
Gorgeous woman and shot! Should be on the cover of Cosmo!
November 29th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Nicely posed.
November 29th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@boxplayer
all the work of Elle, she just struck up poses and I clicked :)
@marlboromaam
that's very kind of you Mags :)
November 29th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It does help with a beautiful model but getting the whole picture is the challenge - nicely met here!
November 29th, 2022
John M
ace
Excellent portrait! The pose is great and the lighting is on point.
November 29th, 2022
@marlboromaam that's very kind of you Mags :)