Phil's feet in the leaves by phil_howcroft
Photo 2710

Phil's feet in the leaves

My feet in the leaves at the duck park.

Converse trainers in case you wondered

29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Mags ace
Beautiful carpet of leaves and nice selfie. =)
November 29th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
How cool.
November 29th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@boxplayer maybe a bit of "struggling for a photo moment" Box' :)

@marlboromaam thanks Mags, much appreciated
November 29th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
@phil_howcroft ha ha wait till you see what I've got - definitely struggled today.
November 29th, 2022  
