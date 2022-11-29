Sign up
Photo 2710
Phil's feet in the leaves
My feet in the leaves at the duck park.
Converse trainers in case you wondered
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2773
photos
115
followers
103
following
742% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
29th November 2022 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
converse
,
leaves
,
park
Mags
ace
Beautiful carpet of leaves and nice selfie. =)
November 29th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
How cool.
November 29th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@boxplayer
maybe a bit of "struggling for a photo moment" Box' :)
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags, much appreciated
November 29th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
@phil_howcroft
ha ha wait till you see what I've got - definitely struggled today.
November 29th, 2022
