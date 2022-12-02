Previous
Willow and the Sylvanian Families by phil_howcroft
Photo 2713

Willow and the Sylvanian Families

Yesterday I posted a photo of Alfie our Grandson

This is Willow , our Granddaughter, Alfie's sister, playing with some Sylvanian Families.

There's a back story to the Sylvanian Families. They have been in our loft for many years, they belonged to Willow's Mum and her Auntie.

We've got loads of them, our puppy Elsie is seems to like the Sylvanian Families too, but that's another story

2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Corinne C
A sweet portrait. Willow is very cute. I don't know the Sylvanian Families but they look like the Calico Critters that we can find in the US.
December 2nd, 2022  
Boxplayer
Lovely little pose.
December 2nd, 2022  
Corinne
Cute Willow ! I remember those tiny sylvanian animals , my daughters played with these but I didn’t keep them
December 2nd, 2022  
