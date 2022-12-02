Willow and the Sylvanian Families

Yesterday I posted a photo of Alfie our Grandson



This is Willow , our Granddaughter, Alfie's sister, playing with some Sylvanian Families.



There's a back story to the Sylvanian Families. They have been in our loft for many years, they belonged to Willow's Mum and her Auntie.



We've got loads of them, our puppy Elsie is seems to like the Sylvanian Families too, but that's another story



