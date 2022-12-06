Previous
The Exchange , Nottingham by phil_howcroft
The Exchange , Nottingham

The Exchange is a shopping mall in the centre of Nottingham. The shops are high end / up market. The Christmas decorations are always tasteful and beautiful
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Phil Howcroft

I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Corinne C ace
A great shot! I know few of the shops there (Austin Reed and Dr Martens). The decoration is elaborate and classy. I'd love to shop there!
December 6th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thanks corinne, that's a wonderful comment :)
December 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Such lovely decorations for the season.
December 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So classy and tastefully decorated! - nice shot!
December 6th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Very smart
December 6th, 2022  
