100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 344 : Maria by phil_howcroft
Photo 2718

This is a continuation from my previous stranger, Diane

Maria and Diane are two Portuguese students from Nottingham Trent Uni’, who were enjoying a chat at Blend, a fabulous coffee house in Sneinton Market / Lanes.

Maria is a second year student and is studying finance and e-commerce.

I had a nice chat with them about the World Cup and their student courses.

That’s it really, most of the background info to the shot is in my previous photo of Diane.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
A very nice stranger capture!
December 9th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags, it was a lovely photoshoot
December 9th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Very nice portrait
December 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice portrait
December 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A very nice portrait !
December 9th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Love her direct gaze.
December 10th, 2022  
