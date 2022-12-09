Sign up
Photo 2718
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 344 : Maria
This is a continuation from my previous stranger, Diane
Maria and Diane are two Portuguese students from Nottingham Trent Uni’, who were enjoying a chat at Blend, a fabulous coffee house in Sneinton Market / Lanes.
Maria is a second year student and is studying finance and e-commerce.
I had a nice chat with them about the World Cup and their student courses.
That’s it really, most of the background info to the shot is in my previous photo of Diane.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Tags
portrait
,
street photography
,
student
,
headshot
,
nottingham
,
catchlights
,
100 strangers
,
streetie
Mags
ace
A very nice stranger capture!
December 9th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags, it was a lovely photoshoot
December 9th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Very nice portrait
December 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice portrait
December 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very nice portrait !
December 9th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Love her direct gaze.
December 10th, 2022
