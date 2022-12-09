100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 344 : Maria

This is a continuation from my previous stranger, Diane



Maria and Diane are two Portuguese students from Nottingham Trent Uni’, who were enjoying a chat at Blend, a fabulous coffee house in Sneinton Market / Lanes.



Maria is a second year student and is studying finance and e-commerce.



I had a nice chat with them about the World Cup and their student courses.



That’s it really, most of the background info to the shot is in my previous photo of Diane.

