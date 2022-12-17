Sign up
Photo 2725
Willow and Phil delivering a parcel
On Friday we had a parcel delivered to our house, but the address label was creased and the address wasn't clear. The parcel was for a house a few doors away.
Our grandchildren, Willow and Alfie were visiting, so Willow's Mum suggested Willow and I delivered it to the the correct house, as they had a "new baby"
So off we went to deliver the parcel. Unbeknown to me my daughter took a picture of us both walking up the street.
A lovely moment of Papa and Willow walking hand in hand !
We met the 7 week old baby too :)
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
