Willow and Phil delivering a parcel by phil_howcroft
Willow and Phil delivering a parcel

On Friday we had a parcel delivered to our house, but the address label was creased and the address wasn't clear. The parcel was for a house a few doors away.

Our grandchildren, Willow and Alfie were visiting, so Willow's Mum suggested Willow and I delivered it to the the correct house, as they had a "new baby"

So off we went to deliver the parcel. Unbeknown to me my daughter took a picture of us both walking up the street.

A lovely moment of Papa and Willow walking hand in hand !

We met the 7 week old baby too :)

17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Phil Howcroft

