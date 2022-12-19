Previous
Elsie says Merry Christmas by phil_howcroft
Elsie says Merry Christmas

Elsie our new whippet puppy would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas.

She's struck up a lovely pose for you all thanks to some singing and squeaking from me

Sony A6000, Sony Nifty Fifty and f2.2

19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Phil Howcroft

John M ace
So cute! Lovely with the lights behind her too.
December 19th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Ah you have a new pupper. What a beauty. Hello Elsie. You’re gorgeous x
December 19th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 Thanks Lesley she's a beauty for sure , she's 22 weeks old , we got her at the beginning of October , she's made a few appearances on here :)
December 19th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@johnmaguire cheers John much appreciated
December 19th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh doesn't she look elegant!
December 19th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Aww happy Christmas lovely Elsie! Have a wonderful Christmas at your house! X
December 19th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole, Whippets do have a certain elegant style :) Thanks for the kind words

@happypat thanks Pat for your visit and really kind words , Elsie and I appreciate them :)
December 19th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Such a lovely portrait. Merry Christmas🎄
December 19th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@cdcook48 thanks Chris , that is very kind of you
December 19th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
She looks slightly puzzled but then everything is new to her, every day! Lovely set up!
December 19th, 2022  
Mags ace
Elsie is such an elegant little gal! Wonderful capture.
December 19th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
So cute and festive!
December 19th, 2022  
