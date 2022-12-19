Sign up
Photo 2726
Elsie says Merry Christmas
Elsie our new whippet puppy would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas.
She's struck up a lovely pose for you all thanks to some singing and squeaking from me
Sony A6000, Sony Nifty Fifty and f2.2
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
12
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2789
photos
115
followers
103
following
746% complete
View this month »
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
12
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
christmas
,
bokeh
,
pup
,
puppy
,
whippet
John M
ace
So cute! Lovely with the lights behind her too.
December 19th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Ah you have a new pupper. What a beauty. Hello Elsie. You’re gorgeous x
December 19th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
Thanks Lesley she's a beauty for sure , she's 22 weeks old , we got her at the beginning of October , she's made a few appearances on here :)
December 19th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@johnmaguire
cheers John much appreciated
December 19th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh doesn't she look elegant!
December 19th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Aww happy Christmas lovely Elsie! Have a wonderful Christmas at your house! X
December 19th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole, Whippets do have a certain elegant style :) Thanks for the kind words
@happypat
thanks Pat for your visit and really kind words , Elsie and I appreciate them :)
December 19th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Such a lovely portrait. Merry Christmas🎄
December 19th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@cdcook48
thanks Chris , that is very kind of you
December 19th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
She looks slightly puzzled but then everything is new to her, every day! Lovely set up!
December 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
Elsie is such an elegant little gal! Wonderful capture.
December 19th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
So cute and festive!
December 19th, 2022
