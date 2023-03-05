Sign up
Photo 2792
Lady Grey (mobile phone shot)
This is Lady Grey, a shire horse, who is part of the Hook Norton brewery Shire Horse Team. Apparently the horses still deliver beer locally.
She's two years old and was in Newark town centre on Saturday, promoting the National Shire Show which takes place next weekend, the 11th and 12th of March at Newark Showground.
This could have been a stranger shot, but the horses were very popular with the public and I didn't really get a chance to chat to the handler for a back story.
I shot this with my mobile phone, a Sony Xperia , it takes half decent photos
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
5
3
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Tags
newark
,
shire horse
,
newark upon trent
,
hook norton
Corinne C
I'm a fan of horses so this is a big fav for me!
March 5th, 2023
Mags
Beautiful lady!!!
March 5th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec
thanks corinne she was a beautiful horse , I had a stroke
@marlboromaam
she is indeed Mags
March 5th, 2023
*lynn
SO classy!
March 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful ladies!
March 5th, 2023
@marlboromaam she is indeed Mags