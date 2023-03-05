Lady Grey (mobile phone shot)

This is Lady Grey, a shire horse, who is part of the Hook Norton brewery Shire Horse Team. Apparently the horses still deliver beer locally.



She's two years old and was in Newark town centre on Saturday, promoting the National Shire Show which takes place next weekend, the 11th and 12th of March at Newark Showground.



This could have been a stranger shot, but the horses were very popular with the public and I didn't really get a chance to chat to the handler for a back story.



I shot this with my mobile phone, a Sony Xperia , it takes half decent photos