Lady Grey (mobile phone shot) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2792

Lady Grey (mobile phone shot)

This is Lady Grey, a shire horse, who is part of the Hook Norton brewery Shire Horse Team. Apparently the horses still deliver beer locally.

She's two years old and was in Newark town centre on Saturday, promoting the National Shire Show which takes place next weekend, the 11th and 12th of March at Newark Showground.

This could have been a stranger shot, but the horses were very popular with the public and I didn't really get a chance to chat to the handler for a back story.

I shot this with my mobile phone, a Sony Xperia , it takes half decent photos
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
I'm a fan of horses so this is a big fav for me!
March 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful lady!!!
March 5th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thanks corinne she was a beautiful horse , I had a stroke

@marlboromaam she is indeed Mags
March 5th, 2023  
*lynn ace
SO classy!
March 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ladies!
March 5th, 2023  
