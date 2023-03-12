Previous
The Saxophone Players by phil_howcroft
Photo 2798

The Saxophone Players

This is the Saxophone section of the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra.

My friend Wendy , the mayor of Nottingham, plays the drummer of the band and asked me if I would take some photos of the band.

Jazz looks and sounds good in black and white
Phil Howcroft

Phil Howcroft
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
March 12th, 2023  
Brigette ace
It sure does!
March 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Fab black and white!
March 12th, 2023  
