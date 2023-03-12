Sign up
Photo 2798
The Saxophone Players
This is the Saxophone section of the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra.
My friend Wendy , the mayor of Nottingham, plays the drummer of the band and asked me if I would take some photos of the band.
Jazz looks and sounds good in black and white
12th March 2023
Phil Howcroft
Tags
black and white
,
jazz
,
mono
,
saxophone
,
nottingham
,
black and white photography
,
shipstone street jazz orchestra
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
March 12th, 2023
Brigette
ace
It sure does!
March 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Fab black and white!
March 12th, 2023
