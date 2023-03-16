Sign up
Photo 2800
Saint Patricks Day Nottingham : Street level
I went into Nottingham today (Friday) to take some photos of the St. Patricks Day celebrations taking lace in the Market Square.
This little dog stole the show.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
3
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
March 17th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks casa , it was a difficult shot , kneeling on concrete slabs for my photo :)
March 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! so Irish!!
March 17th, 2023
