Previous
Next
Saint Patricks Day Nottingham : Street level by phil_howcroft
Photo 2800

Saint Patricks Day Nottingham : Street level

I went into Nottingham today (Friday) to take some photos of the St. Patricks Day celebrations taking lace in the Market Square.

This little dog stole the show.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
March 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks casa , it was a difficult shot , kneeling on concrete slabs for my photo :)
March 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! so Irish!!
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise