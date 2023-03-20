Previous
One Man and his Whippet by phil_howcroft
Photo 2804

One Man and his Whippet

Elsie and me on a Sunday afternoon walk to Bestwood Park

Elsie had been off lead , but in this section there are horses behind the fence on the left of the frame , so she was on lead.

Far too cute !!! Elsie not me !!!
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

