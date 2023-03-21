100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 360 : Kieren

Elsie and I went for an urban walk around Arnold this afternoon, Elsie and myself went to the vets to weigh her and ask about the procedure for spaying. We walked along the top level of Arnold and worked our way into the Duck Park via the old railway cutting. I decided to take a look at the skate park and here I met Keiran, who was practicing some tricks. I had a chat and Kieran told me he took the afternoon off work because the weather was good and he could have exclusive rights to the skate bowl before the school students finished school.



I asked Kieran what he did for a job and he is a professional freelance photographer. I told him about my 100 strangers project and he thought it was a great genre to explore. I asked if he would be part of my project and he said yes straight away. I shot images with my Sony RX100 VII and also with my Sony A6000 with a manual focus Zeiss 35mm f2 lens.



As I crouched down to take this photo I had Elsie’s paws and body sat on my shoulder and head. She is a very good photo assistant, always willing to assist me and pickpocket my lens cap from my jacket pocket.



I really like this close up photo, it has a great urban vibe and was shot with the RX100V11



Kieran shoots commissions for Moto Cross and BMX bikes, his company insta has some excellent images from America and beyond. We added each other on social media (Instagram). I took some action photos of Kieran doing his tricks.



Trick shots to appear on my next shot, more images on my Insta Account.



Thanks for letting me photography you Kieran, Elsie loved the meeting too !



