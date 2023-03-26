Sign up
Photo 2809
Narrow Boat Smoke
A narrow boar on the Beeston to Nottingham Canal on Sunday afternoon.
I liked the smoke. Well I liked it to photograph , it wasn't;t very nice walking through the canal path fog !
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2873
photos
115
followers
104
following
769% complete
View this month »
Tags
canal
,
smoke
,
nottingham
,
narrow boat
Lesley
ace
Love a canal scene.
March 27th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
lot's of scenes for you in the West Mids Lesley , especially in Brum. Not too much in Nottingham
March 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful black and white shot!
March 27th, 2023
