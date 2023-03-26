Previous
Narrow Boat Smoke by phil_howcroft
Narrow Boat Smoke

A narrow boar on the Beeston to Nottingham Canal on Sunday afternoon.

I liked the smoke. Well I liked it to photograph , it wasn't;t very nice walking through the canal path fog !
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

Lesley
Love a canal scene.
March 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
@tinley23 lot's of scenes for you in the West Mids Lesley , especially in Brum. Not too much in Nottingham
March 27th, 2023  
Mags
Wonderful black and white shot!
March 27th, 2023  
