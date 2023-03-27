Previous
Blossom by phil_howcroft
Blossom

A lone blossom tree, set against darker evergreen trees, the low sun just catching a few bits of blossom to make it stand out and sit beautiful
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful sight . There is nothing so beautiful as spring blossom .
March 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful blossoms!
March 27th, 2023  
