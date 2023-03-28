Previous
Moussa : Drummer by phil_howcroft
Moussa : Drummer

This is Moussa, he was the drummer , banging out tunes at the Over 60's dance event that I photographed last week.

He is of East African origin. I like the motion blurrrrrr on his hands
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Mags ace
Outstanding motion blur and capture of Moussa!
March 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot & he looks as if he’s really enjoying himself!
March 28th, 2023  
