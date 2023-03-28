Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2811
Moussa : Drummer
This is Moussa, he was the drummer , banging out tunes at the Over 60's dance event that I photographed last week.
He is of East African origin. I like the motion blurrrrrr on his hands
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2874
photos
115
followers
104
following
770% complete
View this month »
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd March 2023 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drummer
Mags
ace
Outstanding motion blur and capture of Moussa!
March 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot & he looks as if he’s really enjoying himself!
March 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close