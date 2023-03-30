Gangster

I went on a photoshoot today (Friday), set in an underground Victorian Reservoir at Papplewick Pumping station, Nottingham.



The shoot included actors / reenactors sporting costumes that reflected, Peaky Blinders, Gangsters , Victorian Vagabonds , 1950's workmen and we had a model in a glamorous dress.



This is a ganster (he's called Sam) framed rather fabulously in an archway.



It was a difficult shoot, it was dark , wet and cold. One had to bump up the ISO really high to get a decent image.



