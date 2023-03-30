Previous
Gangster by phil_howcroft
Photo 2812

Gangster

I went on a photoshoot today (Friday), set in an underground Victorian Reservoir at Papplewick Pumping station, Nottingham.

The shoot included actors / reenactors sporting costumes that reflected, Peaky Blinders, Gangsters , Victorian Vagabonds , 1950's workmen and we had a model in a glamorous dress.

This is a ganster (he's called Sam) framed rather fabulously in an archway.

It was a difficult shoot, it was dark , wet and cold. One had to bump up the ISO really high to get a decent image.

30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Suzanne ace
It is, indeed, fabulous framing and the light works really well.
March 31st, 2023  
