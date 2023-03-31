Peaky Blinders

I went on a photoshoot today (Friday), set in an underground Victorian Reservoir at Papplewick Pumping station, Nottingham.



The shoot included actors / reenactors sporting costumes that reflected, Peaky Blinders, Gangsters, Victorian Vagabonds , 1950's workmen and we had a model in a glamorous dress.



This is a Peaky Blinders scene, beautifully back lit with the added bonus of some smoke.

