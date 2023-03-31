Previous
Peaky Blinders by phil_howcroft
Photo 2813

Peaky Blinders

I went on a photoshoot today (Friday), set in an underground Victorian Reservoir at Papplewick Pumping station, Nottingham.

The shoot included actors / reenactors sporting costumes that reflected, Peaky Blinders, Gangsters, Victorian Vagabonds , 1950's workmen and we had a model in a glamorous dress.

This is a Peaky Blinders scene, beautifully back lit with the added bonus of some smoke.
31st March 2023

Phil Howcroft

Suzanne
Fabulous favourite
March 31st, 2023  
Judith Johnson
Wow, that's really atmospheric! You must have had a great day
March 31st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
@busylady thanks Judith , I got lots of "rejects" where the shot looked good on the viewfinder , but not so good on the computer

@ankers70 thanks Suzanne , I am really pleased with this one
March 31st, 2023  
