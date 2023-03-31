Sign up
Photo 2813
Peaky Blinders
I went on a photoshoot today (Friday), set in an underground Victorian Reservoir at Papplewick Pumping station, Nottingham.
The shoot included actors / reenactors sporting costumes that reflected, Peaky Blinders, Gangsters, Victorian Vagabonds , 1950's workmen and we had a model in a glamorous dress.
This is a Peaky Blinders scene, beautifully back lit with the added bonus of some smoke.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
3
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
2876
photos
114
followers
103
following
Tags
reservoir
,
photoshoot
,
victorian
,
papplewick
,
tle
Suzanne
ace
Fabulous favourite
March 31st, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, that's really atmospheric! You must have had a great day
March 31st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
thanks Judith , I got lots of "rejects" where the shot looked good on the viewfinder , but not so good on the computer
@ankers70
thanks Suzanne , I am really pleased with this one
March 31st, 2023
