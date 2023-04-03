Sign up
Photo 2816
Phil and Elsie In The Daffodils (Mobile Phone Shot)
This is me and my best friend Elsie (my only friend, some might say) among the Daffodils on the bank of the bowling green garden at Arnot Hill Park (the Duck Park) , Arnold
No daffodils were hurt in the making of this photo. No Whippets or human's were hurt either.
Mobile phone shot , Sony Xperia, it takes a good photo
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
7
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
smile
,
dog
,
friends
,
pink
,
spring
,
daffodil
,
garden
,
human
,
best friend
,
collar
,
whippet
FBailey
ace
But you have loads of 365 friends! And I'm sure loads in real life too
April 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@fbailey
lol you are right Felicity , but no friend can compare to a whippet with a pointy nose , big eyes and ears that leap to attention !!!!
April 3rd, 2023
FBailey
ace
@phil_howcroft
Unless they're a border collie!
April 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@fbailey
ahh lol , when I was a lad , young teenager , a border collie used to hang out with our gang . His owners kicked him out for the day (people used to do that back then ) ...He used to "call for us" . come to our back doors to see if we were "coming out to play" !!!
April 3rd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I am sure your whippet and my daughter's whippet, Tina, would get along famously! Great shot!
April 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful Spring shot! Elsie is gorgeous and her pointy nose is very cute. Did I mention her wonderful eyes?
I cannot believe you have no friends beside Elsie. You seem so gregarious!
April 3rd, 2023
Jenny
She is adorable. That face!
April 3rd, 2023
I cannot believe you have no friends beside Elsie. You seem so gregarious!