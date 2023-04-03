Previous
Phil and Elsie In The Daffodils (Mobile Phone Shot) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2816

Phil and Elsie In The Daffodils (Mobile Phone Shot)

This is me and my best friend Elsie (my only friend, some might say) among the Daffodils on the bank of the bowling green garden at Arnot Hill Park (the Duck Park) , Arnold

No daffodils were hurt in the making of this photo. No Whippets or human's were hurt either.

Mobile phone shot , Sony Xperia, it takes a good photo
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
FBailey ace
But you have loads of 365 friends! And I'm sure loads in real life too
April 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@fbailey lol you are right Felicity , but no friend can compare to a whippet with a pointy nose , big eyes and ears that leap to attention !!!!
April 3rd, 2023  
FBailey ace
@phil_howcroft Unless they're a border collie!
April 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@fbailey ahh lol , when I was a lad , young teenager , a border collie used to hang out with our gang . His owners kicked him out for the day (people used to do that back then ) ...He used to "call for us" . come to our back doors to see if we were "coming out to play" !!!
April 3rd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I am sure your whippet and my daughter's whippet, Tina, would get along famously! Great shot!
April 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful Spring shot! Elsie is gorgeous and her pointy nose is very cute. Did I mention her wonderful eyes?
I cannot believe you have no friends beside Elsie. You seem so gregarious!
April 3rd, 2023  
Jenny
She is adorable. That face!
April 3rd, 2023  
