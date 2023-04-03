Phil and Elsie In The Daffodils (Mobile Phone Shot)

This is me and my best friend Elsie (my only friend, some might say) among the Daffodils on the bank of the bowling green garden at Arnot Hill Park (the Duck Park) , Arnold



No daffodils were hurt in the making of this photo. No Whippets or human's were hurt either.



Mobile phone shot , Sony Xperia, it takes a good photo