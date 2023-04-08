Sign up
Photo 2821
The Glasshouse , Clumber Park Walled Kitchen Garden
This is the glasshouse at the Walled Kitchen Garden , Clumber Park , Notts
Elsie and Jane are framed in the doorway.
We went on a Saturday morning walk around the park, followed by a walk around the walled garden.
We got there early, enbaling Elsie to go off lead for a long time (not many other dogs at 9.15 am !)
Sony RX100M7, edited in Darktable
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
Tags
garden
,
clumber park
,
ff
,
national trust
,
clumber
,
walled kitchen garden
Mags
ace
Beautiful place!
April 8th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice shot. We haven't explored clumber park much, other than as a meeting place for us and our daughter when she was living in Sheffield
April 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a pretty place! Nice for Elsie to be able to wander free :-)
April 8th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
yes it was she loved it Corinne, she is fast asleep by my side now :)
@busylady
thanks Judith , it's a big park to explore , just by the A1 too .
@marlboromaam
thanks mags
April 8th, 2023
