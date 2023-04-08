Previous
The Glasshouse , Clumber Park Walled Kitchen Garden by phil_howcroft
The Glasshouse , Clumber Park Walled Kitchen Garden

This is the glasshouse at the Walled Kitchen Garden , Clumber Park , Notts

Elsie and Jane are framed in the doorway.

We went on a Saturday morning walk around the park, followed by a walk around the walled garden.

We got there early, enbaling Elsie to go off lead for a long time (not many other dogs at 9.15 am !)

Sony RX100M7, edited in Darktable
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
Mags ace
Beautiful place!
April 8th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Nice shot. We haven't explored clumber park much, other than as a meeting place for us and our daughter when she was living in Sheffield
April 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a pretty place! Nice for Elsie to be able to wander free :-)
April 8th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec yes it was she loved it Corinne, she is fast asleep by my side now :)

@busylady thanks Judith , it's a big park to explore , just by the A1 too .

@marlboromaam thanks mags
April 8th, 2023  
