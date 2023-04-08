The Glasshouse , Clumber Park Walled Kitchen Garden

This is the glasshouse at the Walled Kitchen Garden , Clumber Park , Notts



Elsie and Jane are framed in the doorway.



We went on a Saturday morning walk around the park, followed by a walk around the walled garden.



We got there early, enbaling Elsie to go off lead for a long time (not many other dogs at 9.15 am !)



Sony RX100M7, edited in Darktable

