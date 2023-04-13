Previous
Alfie and Phil by phil_howcroft
Photo 2826

Alfie and Phil

Me and our Grandson Alfie at the "Duck Park" in Arnold, Nottingham

I love how Alfie is resting his arm on my shoulder. A Papa / Grandson moment :)

I had my hair cut today (Friday) , it's quite long in the photo (Thursday) !!!

Shot by my daughter on her iPhone

BTW , those aren't sunglasses they are my glasses which are Photochromic. I'm not too sure about them as they can go dark when it is cloudy

13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Phil Howcroft

Brigette ace
Good times Grandpa 😁
April 14th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Fantastic photo….you look very young to be a grandpa! Alfie is areal bonny lad! My old glasses were like yours but my new ones are just plain….I do miss the tinting when in the sun reading but luckily can still use my old ones!
April 14th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@brigette awwww thanks brigette , good times for sure

@happypat Pat , I'm officially a pensioner next month !!! Alfie is lovely , always has a smile for Nana and Papa :)
April 14th, 2023  
julia ace
Sweet GP&GS photo.. little Alfie looks quite a Dude..
April 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww isn’t he lovely. Happy little face which says “ this is me & my grandad!”
April 14th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , I'm the daft adult who makes up his own songs and tells him what I've been up to !!!

@julzmaioro quite a Dude , I will pass on the compliment to his Mum and Dad , although his mum reads these pages occasionally :)
April 14th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Lovely photo to be treasured
April 14th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 thank you Suzanne , it is indeed
April 14th, 2023  
