Photo 2826
Alfie and Phil
Me and our Grandson Alfie at the "Duck Park" in Arnold, Nottingham
I love how Alfie is resting his arm on my shoulder. A Papa / Grandson moment :)
I had my hair cut today (Friday) , it's quite long in the photo (Thursday) !!!
Shot by my daughter on her iPhone
BTW , those aren't sunglasses they are my glasses which are Photochromic. I'm not too sure about them as they can go dark when it is cloudy
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
8
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2889
photos
113
followers
102
following
774% complete
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
Views
7
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
13th April 2023 3:28pm
Tags
smile
,
glasses
,
grandson
,
papa
Brigette
ace
Good times Grandpa 😁
April 14th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Fantastic photo….you look very young to be a grandpa! Alfie is areal bonny lad! My old glasses were like yours but my new ones are just plain….I do miss the tinting when in the sun reading but luckily can still use my old ones!
April 14th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@brigette
awwww thanks brigette , good times for sure
@happypat
Pat , I'm officially a pensioner next month !!! Alfie is lovely , always has a smile for Nana and Papa :)
April 14th, 2023
julia
ace
Sweet GP&GS photo.. little Alfie looks quite a Dude..
April 14th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww isn’t he lovely. Happy little face which says “ this is me & my grandad!”
April 14th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , I'm the daft adult who makes up his own songs and tells him what I've been up to !!!
@julzmaioro
quite a Dude , I will pass on the compliment to his Mum and Dad , although his mum reads these pages occasionally :)
April 14th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Lovely photo to be treasured
April 14th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ankers70
thank you Suzanne , it is indeed
April 14th, 2023
