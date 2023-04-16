100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 361 : Aman

It was Nottingham VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2023 today. During the month of April, in celebration of Vaisakhi, colourful processions called Nagar Kirtans take place around the world. For Sikhs, Vaisakhi celebrates the formation of the Khalsa Panth in 1699 by their 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and is a time to celebrate their faith and identity.I’ve been to several of these celebrations (the last one being 2019 before Covid) and they are lovely street events to photograph.Leading the procession was the Sikh Motorcycle Club UK, a group of riders dedicated to promoting Sikhi and raising awareness of Turbaned Riders throughout the United Kingdom.The procession stopped outside the temple, Ramgarhia Sabha Gurdwara, in Basford and it was here where I met Amam.He was carrying the club shield and I asked him if I could take his photo in front of some of the bikes. Aman told me the group was based in Leicester and had driven to Nottingham to be part of the celebrations. He also told me that their was going to be an article about them on the BBC TV programme, The One Show, tomorrow Monday 17 April 2023. I said I’d check it out. If you are reading this after the 17 April 2023, I am sure it will be available on the BBC iPlayer.That was it, shoot over, we bumped fists and I thanked Aman for letting me take his photo. He told me to tag my photos on Instagram as the group has a page on Insta’They also have a websiteThanks again for letting me take your photo Aman.