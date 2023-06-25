Previous
Next
I Shoot Film : Duck Park Rose Garden In Spring by phil_howcroft
Photo 2885

I Shoot Film : Duck Park Rose Garden In Spring

I shoot film, in this case a Kodak Potra, ISO 800 on a Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens. The lens is a stellar lens, producing rich vibrant colours and has reputation for great skies

I think the lens passes with flying colours and the Rose Garden looked great with white and pink blossoms agains the spring greens


25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Photos taken with film have quite a different quality. Great shot
June 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
June 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 thanks Suzanne , the quality lens helped
June 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam cheers Mags , I'm pleased with this
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise