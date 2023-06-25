Sign up
Photo 2885
I Shoot Film : Duck Park Rose Garden In Spring
I shoot film, in this case a Kodak Potra, ISO 800 on a Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens. The lens is a stellar lens, producing rich vibrant colours and has reputation for great skies
I think the lens passes with flying colours and the Rose Garden looked great with white and pink blossoms agains the spring greens
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2949
photos
109
followers
101
following
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SP-3000
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
35mm
,
film
,
spring
,
park
,
vibrant
,
pentax
,
parklife
,
i shoot film
,
pentax me
,
analogue photography
Suzanne
ace
Photos taken with film have quite a different quality. Great shot
June 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
June 27th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ankers70
thanks Suzanne , the quality lens helped
June 27th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
cheers Mags , I'm pleased with this
June 27th, 2023
