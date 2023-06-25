I Shoot Film : Duck Park Rose Garden In Spring

I shoot film, in this case a Kodak Potra, ISO 800 on a Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens. The lens is a stellar lens, producing rich vibrant colours and has reputation for great skies



I think the lens passes with flying colours and the Rose Garden looked great with white and pink blossoms agains the spring greens





