Previous
Next
My ears are alight (vintage lens Carl Zeiss Jena 135mm f3.5) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2898

My ears are alight (vintage lens Carl Zeiss Jena 135mm f3.5)

I bought a vintage lens a Carl Zeiss Jena 135mm f3.5 last week. It's a stellar lens attached to my Sony A7. Here is a back lit shot of my best mate Elsie . Whippets have wafer thin ears .

As Desmond Dekker almost sang ....

I said I get up in the morning, slaving for bread sir
So that every mouth can be fed
(Poor me " my ears are alight")
a poor me " my ears are alight"
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! Just look at those ears and that sweet face!
July 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags , the light is magical for sure
July 11th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Haha brilliant! What a perfect capture.
July 11th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Lol! That is so sci fi and cool!
July 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thanks Lesley , th light was streaming through the from window behind her

@casablanca thanks Casa' I love my vintage lenses ...and Elsie of course
July 11th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Extraordinary light making Elsie’s ears glow. A beautiful graceful girl.
July 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thanks pat she is indeed :)
July 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww bless her, sci-fi ears! She is such a beauty though!
July 11th, 2023  
Dianne
Love it!
July 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@dide awww thanks so much

@carole_sandford very beautiful Carole
July 11th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Her look says "are you sure this is my best side?" 🙂
July 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty and those backlit ears are amazing!
July 11th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot of Elsie and ears!
July 11th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, Elsie, elegant girl!
July 11th, 2023  
April P ace
Elsie is such a smart girl her brains are on fire!
July 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise