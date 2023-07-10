My ears are alight (vintage lens Carl Zeiss Jena 135mm f3.5)

I bought a vintage lens a Carl Zeiss Jena 135mm f3.5 last week. It's a stellar lens attached to my Sony A7. Here is a back lit shot of my best mate Elsie . Whippets have wafer thin ears .



As Desmond Dekker almost sang ....



I said I get up in the morning, slaving for bread sir

So that every mouth can be fed

(Poor me " my ears are alight")

a poor me " my ears are alight"