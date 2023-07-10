Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2898
My ears are alight (vintage lens Carl Zeiss Jena 135mm f3.5)
I bought a vintage lens a Carl Zeiss Jena 135mm f3.5 last week. It's a stellar lens attached to my Sony A7. Here is a back lit shot of my best mate Elsie . Whippets have wafer thin ears .
As Desmond Dekker almost sang ....
I said I get up in the morning, slaving for bread sir
So that every mouth can be fed
(Poor me " my ears are alight")
a poor me " my ears are alight"
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
15
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2962
photos
111
followers
101
following
794% complete
View this month »
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
15
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
1st July 2023 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
shadows
,
pet
,
pup
,
puppy
,
backlight
,
whippet
,
vintage lens
Mags
ace
Aww! Just look at those ears and that sweet face!
July 11th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags , the light is magical for sure
July 11th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Haha brilliant! What a perfect capture.
July 11th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Lol! That is so sci fi and cool!
July 11th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
thanks Lesley , th light was streaming through the from window behind her
@casablanca
thanks Casa' I love my vintage lenses ...and Elsie of course
July 11th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Extraordinary light making Elsie’s ears glow. A beautiful graceful girl.
July 11th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@happypat
thanks pat she is indeed :)
July 11th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww bless her, sci-fi ears! She is such a beauty though!
July 11th, 2023
Dianne
Love it!
July 11th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@dide
awww thanks so much
@carole_sandford
very beautiful Carole
July 11th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Her look says "are you sure this is my best side?" 🙂
July 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty and those backlit ears are amazing!
July 11th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great shot of Elsie and ears!
July 11th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, Elsie, elegant girl!
July 11th, 2023
April P
ace
Elsie is such a smart girl her brains are on fire!
July 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@casablanca thanks Casa' I love my vintage lenses ...and Elsie of course
@carole_sandford very beautiful Carole